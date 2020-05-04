Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz is against the opening of liquor shops

MUMBAI: While we have been under lockdown for more than a month due to the pandemic, the government has now given a little freedom. Liquor shops have now been opened. However, visuals of people queuing outside the liquor stores have made it to the internet. Many have shared their views on it including Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz. The elder brother of the Big Boss 13 contestant equally became famous during the show as he constantly supported Asim Riaz on Twitter.

Talking about the liquor stores opening, Umar Riaz, who is a doctor stated that now the domestic violence will be on the rise because of this move of the government. He wrote, 'Opening up alcohol shops will only increase the domestic voilence which was already on rise in the lockdown!'

#LiquorShops is the top trend on Twitter today and quite a few have shared the same opinion that the opening up of the stores amidst the Coronavirus lockdown is not a good idea. No rules of social distancing are being followed risking the life of many.

Opening up alcohol shops will only increase the domestic voilence which was already on rise in the lockdown! — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) May 4, 2020

Cannot believe the line for the #LiquorShop coming all the way around the corner! Groups coming on bikes, no social distancing like I’ve seen at other stores..I mean was this really necessary? I’m all for boosting the economy..but this?! Plus increased risk of domestic violence pic.twitter.com/9c8Cv2wWma — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) May 4, 2020

