Asim Riaz's father proves how proud he is of his son!

MUMBAI: After his Bigg Boss 13 stint, Asim Riaz earned a massive fan following. We have also seen his fan clubs indulging in a war of words with those who are not in support of him. However, Asim has kept himself away from Twitter after he stepped out of the house. However, he is active on Instagram.

Recently, a fan of his requested his father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary to teach the actor how to handle the platform and carry out a chat session with his fans. Replying to this request of his fan, the proud father couldn't hold back. He said, 'He knows it probably in his own style as his post are sometimes amazing as he is always emotional to put a post especially when praisings his fans .Infact cobbling words needs ur deep understanding of the issues & certianally Asim will live up to the expectations of his fans.' He indeed is very proud of his son.

On the work front, Asim recently featured in a song titled Kalla Sohna Nai along with his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana.

Have a look at the fan's request below.

