Asim Riaz's latest picture will leave you ogling at the actor

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz has a massive fan base. He has won hearts with his boyish charm, after his appearance on Bigg Boss.

Asim even introduced himself as a rapper on social media. The former BB contestant shared a photo and broke the big news. Recently, he shared a sexy picture of him. He is dressed in formals. The rapper looks smoking hot showing off his well-toned body. Asim is flaunting his chiselled abs in the picture. He is wearing a white unbuttoned shirt, paired with black pants. Asim has donned a dark pair of shades is wearing a diamond stud in his ear. Riaz shared the picture and tweeted, “So when I am asked who I give my unconditional love 2 Look for no other name except.......GOD!” Sharing the photo, the BB 13 runner-up said that when he is asked who he gives his unconditional love to, he revealed he looks for no other name that God.

Take a look.

So when I am asked who I give my unconditional love 2

Look for no other name except.......GOD! pic.twitter.com/NeaFTgybGU — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) April 29, 2021

