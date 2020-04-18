News

Asim Riaz's latest rap is dedicated to his fans

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Apr 2020 07:26 PM

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz has impressed everyone with his rapping skills. In a BB13 task, he delivered a kickass rap and floored one and all. So much that even Bohemia got impressed with him and has offered a collaboration. Now, taking to his Instagram account, Asim shared a rap video dedicated to his fans. As if he were some professional rapper, Asim gives a kickass performance in this homemade video too.

The actor wrote, 'Sharing A Rap video specially for my Amazing Fans. Thankyou so much for all the love and support.' This won the hearts of his fans who are praising him left, right and centre. Showering more love on him, Asim Riaz's fans went berserk on Twitter and started trending #AsimRapper.

Not just fans, Asim's brother Umar Riaz too is very impressed with his video. He dropped a comment saying, 'That rap just shook the sky bro!'

Have a look.

Tags Asim Riaz Bigg Boss 13 baarish Bohemia Rapper Rap Video Umar Riaz TellyChakkar

