Asim Riaz's picture with his mom is full of love

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz rose to prominence with his stint in Bigg Boss 13. He was one of the strongest contestants. Due to the unfortunate outbreak of coronavirus in India, people are maintaining social distance and staying at home to curb the spread of this deadly virus.

As the Holy month of Ramadan is going on, the actor is observing a fast in this period. He is making the most of his quarantine time and is seen spending quality time with his mother in his house. Asim, who is quite active on social media took to his Twitter and tweeted a beautiful picture with his mom and captioned it with a heart emoji.

In this million-dollar picture, Asim and his mom are all smiles for the camera as they sit for the Iftaari.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE