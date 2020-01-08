Asim Riyaz is a 'ladies' man' in the Bigg Boss house

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most successful shows on television these days and because of its growing popularity, it has got a five-week extension. All the contestants in the Bigg Boss house have made their name by now and have a good fan following outside the house.



Now of the most famous contestant after Siddarth Shukla is Asim Riyaz. The supermodel boy has become a household name and as a massive fan following. Asim is a hot favourite topic on social media and keeps trending on Twitter.



The young model has a massive fan following and as the days are passing by Asim’s fan following is just increasing. He is gaining a lot of popularity and the audience are speculating him to be the winner of the show.



Asim has a lot of fans and they keep posting some or the other thing for the young lad and they showed a lot of love on him. Now a fan shared a video where they made a sweet edit where they showed how Asim has been there for all the female contestants in the house when there were down, in the video, he is seen consoling them and hugging and

bringing a smile on their face.



The fans also captioned it and said that he does have a soft corner for all in the house and he is one of the most humble contestants in the house.



Check out the post below :