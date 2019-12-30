Asim Riyaz's fans make him feel special...

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most successful shows on television these days and because of its growing popularity, it has got a five-week extension. All the contestants in the Bigg Boss house have made their name by now and have a good fan following outside the house.

Now of the most famous contestant after Siddarth Shukla is Asim Riyaz. The supermodel boy has become a household name and as a massive fan following. Asim is a hot favourite topic on social media and keeps trending on Twitter.

The young model has a massive fan following and as the days are passing by Asim’s fan following is just increasing. He is gaining a lot of popularity and the audience are speculating him to be the winner of the show.

Now Asim's fans have really something special for him, his fans have made customized t-shirts where they have his photo on it and also have written we support Asim and love from New York.

There is no doubt that Asim is playing so well, and entertaining the audience and with each day passing by Asim’s fans are just increasing and they would be no surprises there if he would win the show.

Check out the post below :