Asim’s bother thanked the makers for editing Vindu Dara Singh’s illogical and abusive comments on Asim

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13’s latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw a couple of ex-contestants and ex-winners entering the house and leaving a message for all the housemates, and among others, Vindu Dara Singh, too, graced the controversial house.

Well, Vindu’s love for Sidharth Shukla and disliking towards Asim Riaz isn’t hidden from the world, thanks to his Twitter feed.

Upon his entry, Vindu made it a point to share his feedback with all the contestants, including Asim Riaz. A glimpse of the same saw Vindu calling Asim a ‘chuslet’ and advising him to not to panga with Sidharth Shukla.

Vidu visit in the house received a lot of blackash and criticism from all Asim fans for using such language in the house, but fortuanatley his last conversation with Asim was never aired on the show.

Asim’s brother Umar took to his Twitter account and thanked the makers for only showing Vindu and Asim’s part in the promo and not during the episode. He called Vindu’s comments as ‘illogical, abusive and absurd’. “I am vry thnkfl to @ColorsTV and @EndemolShineIND that they telecasted @RealVinduSingh comments on #Asim only on promo and not on the main episode.

They also realized that his comments are illogical, abusive and absurd. Thanks for saving our ears from bad words.

