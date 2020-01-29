Asim’s brother Umar Riaz finally reacts on Asim’s love for Himanshi

MUMBAI: Every year in the Bigg Boss house there have been contestants who have got attracted to each other, and have started a love story inside the house. This year also we had a couple who have been loved outside the Bigg Boss house and that is none other than Asim and Himanshi’s love story.

Himanshi has entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card entry, and since then Asim had been attracted to her, but when he has confessed his feelings the latter rejected it saying that she was already in a committed relationship and she needed to sort things out, and seems like things worked for Asim as unfortunately her relationship had ended on a mutual note and she also realized that she felt for him and as re-entered the house as Asim’s connection.

What was the most appealing scene was Asim going down on his knees proposing Himanshi for marriage. Asim brother Umar spoke to a leading entertainment portal and said that this move as shocked a lot him and the entire family and he wished Asim would have waited a little bit before taking such a big decision.

He further said that Asim is such a guy who is very career orientated, always focussed on fitness and what he wanted to do in life, so when he proposed Himanshi he was taken aback, as when he and Asim used to have a conversation about marriage, he used always say that he wanted to do something big rather than taking care of someone.

Umar also said that the house is filled with so much negativity and people around you are always trying to put you down at time and Himanshi was the one who was sweet to him and he used to admire her. Having said that he thinks Asim developed an affection for her rather than love.

He further stated that Bigg Boss isn't the right place to propose someone as it’s not the real world and a couples real struggle starts outside in the real world, as inside the house you have no support if family and friends.

And if he was in the place of Asim, he would have taken time before taking such a big step and would teas the relationship outside the house.

He lasts aid that Asim has some pressure from Salman as he said that Asim was responsible for the break up to which the young lad took it upon himself and hence that’s why he took this step of proposing.