Asim’s brother Umar’s message to Sidarth; says he doesn’t have a class

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most successful shows on television these days, and since the show is so successful the show as got a five-week extension more. All the contestants in the Bigg Boss house have made her name by now and have a good fan following outside the house.

Now of the most famous contestant after Siddarth Shukla is Asim Riaz. The supermodel boy has become a household name and as a massive fan following. Asim is a hot favourite topic on social media and keeps trending on Twitter.

The young model has a massive fan following and as the days are passing by Asim’s fan following is just increasing. The young boy is gaining a lot of popularity and the audience are speculating him to be the winner of the show.

Recently Asim and Siddarth again locked horns with each other, where Siddarth crossed the lines and went on Asin’s family thus abusing his dad and brother. Post the fight Siddarth got flak from the audience but also had supporters who said that he was provoked by Asim.

Now Asim’s brother Umar took on to social media and said that Siddarth has no class and thank god his mother didn’t go inside the house then he would have abused her too he also said that he called him big brother and in return abused me, and for Sid abusing his father is like eating a snack.

Well, there is no doubt that Siddarth and Asim don’t get along but there are hatred is gone to another level, and the fights go out of hand.

Check out his tweet below :