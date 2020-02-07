Asim’s brother Umar is shocked with THIS move of Sidharth

MUMBAI: Umar in the past few days as gained a lot of popularity as he grabbed the headlines as he fights and supports his brother Asim against allods, and the recent comments he had on Asim and Himanshi’s relationship.

Now during the cage task, the elite members had so give immunity for one the unsafe contestants, where they are to choose who they wanted to save.

And without a thought Siddarth saved Paras, and he won the immunity to which Asim and Siddarth will have a fight today.

Owing to this decision of Siddarth where he saved Paras over Shehnaaz as shocked Umar and he took on to his social media handle and said this was a good time for Siddarth to save his friends Arti and Shehnaaz but he chose Paras which is so unexpected.

Well, post this decision Asim will attack Siddarth and will keep taunting him for not saving Arti and Shehnaaz and for saving Paras whom at the beginning he didn’t get along with.

Well, Siddarth and Asim’s friendship is as strong as brotherhood and by this move of Sid it’s proved.

