Asim’s brother Umar is thankful to Parag for conveying Himanshi’s message to him

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most successful shows on television, and the credit goes to all the contestants in the house who is giving so much content to the show, this season is considered as one of the best seasons of Bigg Boss and the show is doing very well when it comes to the TRP ratings.

Now this week on the show we had the family members coming and meeting the contestants and they met them after good four months, and they guided their loved ones to how to play the show.

When Shefali’s husband Parag entered the house, he went to Asim first and then gave him the warning to talk properly to his wife and post that he gave him the best news, where he said that someone is waiting for him outside, and she is none other than Himanshi, as she didn’t get married and she is waiting for you, and after hearing this Asim had a huge smile on his face and couldn’t believe it.

Owing to this sweet gesture of Parag, Asim’s elder brother Umar tweeted that Parag is a very humble and grounded guy as he gave Asim the message he wanted to hear and thanked him for the message.

Well, there is no doubt that Asim is in love with Himanshi and during the show, the audience really liked their friendship and equation with each other.

