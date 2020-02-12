Asim’s elder brother Umar appeals the fans to for vote for Asim as he is the CHAMP of the house

MUMBAI: Asim is one the strongest contestant of the Bigg Boss house, the young lad is creating history outside the Bigg Boss house, by becoming the highest tender on Social Media.

Asim’s journey in the Bigg Boss is commendable as he started off very RAW and today he has a massive fan following. His die – hard fans are trying every possible way for him to win the show and seem like it’s going to be a close call between Siddarth and Asim.

Now as the finale is nearing, all the contestants fans are rooting for their favourites to win the show.

We all know that Asim has a massive fan following, and the young lad not only has a fan base in India, but also has a fan base internationally not only WWE wrestler John Cena as tweeted for Asim but the entire team of Fast and Furious has also shown their support.

Now Asim’s brother Umar, as released a video where is appealing to all Asim fans to vote for him, as he is a CHAMP in real life as well as a CHAMP in the house.

With such a huge fan following it won’t be surprising to see Asim win the trophy.

Check out the video below: