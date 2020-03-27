News

Asim shares a 'FAMILY' like bond with his fans..

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Mar 2020

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz emerged as the first runner up of  Bigg Boss 13. He was a popular constant, and even after the show, his fans and followers continue to rise.

Even when Asim was locked inside the house, his fans use to keep fighting for him and it was because of their love that he became the contestant who was most spoken about on social media.

One of his fan pages shared how Asim is like a family to them. They also mentioned that they don't want to be known as Asim's fans but his family.

