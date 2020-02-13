Asim shares his childhood memories with Paras and Mahira

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular shows on television; the serial is loved by one and all. Now there are hardly any days for the finale to begin, and now from the contestants left one of them soon will lift the trophy.

Now of the most famous contestant after Siddarth Shukla is Asim Riyaz. The supermodel boy has become a household name and as a massive fan following. Asim is a hot favourite topic on social media and keeps trending on Twitter.

The young model has a massive fan following and as the days are passing by Asim’s fan following is just increasing. He is gaining a lot of popularity and the audience are speculating him to be the winner of the show.

Asim in a just a span of four months, has not only created a fan base in India but also internationally, where John Cena and the entire fast and furious team showed their support, to the young model.

Now a video is doing the rounds where you can see asim discussing about his childhood days with Paras and Mahira, where he is seen sharing his experience on how one day he wanted to ride his uncle’s bike and the things that happened that time.

It’s good to see Asim and Paras bonding at least during the finale week.

Check out the video below :