Before Asim-Sid, these contestants were best friends who turned stern enemies in the Bigg Boss house

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the popular and the most controversial shows of the small screen. The show has seen lots of good and bad moments where celebs have had seen it all while they are in the house.

While we have seen contestants falling in love, some have become great friends. However, the show has also seen enmity between the contestants which lasted even after the show.

In Bigg Boss 13, two popular contestants who were really good friends who turned stern enemies and they also happen to be the top two contestants.

1. Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. Sid and Asim shared a great bond in the initial days of the show, but their equation changed with time and they turned into foes.

2. Armaan Kholi and Sangram Singh who participated in Bigg Boss 7 were extremely good friends. But things changed when Sangram voted Armaan during the nominations and this irked the latter. Armaan and Sangram's friendship saw an end after this.

3. Sana Khan and Rajeev were good friends even before they entered the show. But since the news of their relationship and dating each other surfaced, Sana decided to stay away from Rajeev.

4. Dolly Bindra and Khali were good friends inside the house. The two were always together. But later Khali realised that Dolly was manipulating him and these friends turned foes.

5. Arshi Khan and Shilpa Shinde who participated in Bigg Boss 11 were inseparable. However, soon their friendship turned sour. They began fighting over trivial issues. Later, Arshi joined Vikas Gupta, Shilpa's enemy on the show. The two then stopped talking to each other.

Well, there are many such contestants whose friendship started on a great note in the show and by the time the show ended, they were no longer friends.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.