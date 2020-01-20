Asim to Sidharth in 'Bigg Boss 13': 'Aankhein noch dunga'

Mumbai:"Bigg Boss 13" contestants Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla have managed to grab eyeballs once again with the promo clip of a testosterone filled fight in the upcoming episode of the reality show.

In the promo clip of the show, Siddharth is seen getting into a heated argument with Asim, who is the "sanchalak" (coordinator) of this week captaincy task.

In the task, contestants have to sit on a merry-go-round and the last one who stands up wins the task. Vishal Aditya Singh, Aarti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill are the last three contestants sitting on the ride.

Siddharth sees Vishal getting up. He then tells Asim, who puts a blind eye to it.

Angry at Asim being biased, Siddharth accuses him of letting Vishal continue the task, reports bollywoodlife.com.

Amidst the heated conversation, Asim pushes Siddharth and says: "Aankhein noch dunga. (Will gouge out your eyes)".

Following which, Siddharth yells and questions Asim as to why he pushed him.

