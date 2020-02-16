News

Asim spells the secret from where he got the accent from

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Feb 2020 02:23 AM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss season 13 was one of the most successful seasons of all time, and that was because the contestant on the show was so good that they gave such good content.

And finally, after 4 months of wait, Siddarth Shukla emerged as the winner of the show, and Asim became the first runner up of the show.

There is no doubt that Asim and Siddarth were one of the strong contestants, of the show and finally they emerged as the top 2 contestants of the show.

Now post the finale, when Asim was interacting with the media, he said from where is accent came from.

Asim shared and said that in Jammu and Kashmir he did a study from a good school, but when he came to Mumbai and mingled with people he got the accent to put on some style, ad impress people.

Well, lets not forget the host of the show Salman Khan also used to tease him for his accent. 

