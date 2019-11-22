Asim storms back against Bhau to be #2 for Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of Day 52

Showting Highlights:

1. Paras fights with Himanshi over Sid/Asim conflict (No Showts for Paras, Yes Showts for Himanshi)

2. Bhau and Paras clash over Paras’s shifting loyalties (Yes Showts for Bhau, No Showts for Paras)

3. Shefali supports Asim, angering Shehnaaz (Yes Showts for Shefali, No Showts for Shehnaaz)

4. Asim taunts Sid and another fight starts (No Showts for Asim, Yes Showts for Sid)

5. Mahira and Paras switch to Sid’s team (No Showts for both)

Asim and Sid continued to clash on Day 52. Sidharth tried his best to keep his distance from Asim but Asim kept provoking Sid, calling him a “dog”. Most Housemates felt that this is Asim’s strategy to get Sid evicted, and they supported Sid. Showters agreed, giving Sid 76% Yes Showts. Sid repeated yet again as TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant for Day 52.

BHAU SLIPS TO #3

After last night’s show aired, Asim got lambasted online by Sid fans for Asim’s bad behavior with Sid. Some called him a terrorist. Asim’s elder brother Umar went so far as to file a complaint with Cyber Cell to protect Asim’s image.

Showters disapproved of Asim’s fight with Sidharth on Day 51 and Asim was at #3. However, in the last 24 hours after Asim was trolled online, Showters supported Asim and gave him 70% Yes Showts.

Funnyman Bhau had a hard time last night. Paras was angry at Himanshi for supporting Asim in Sid/Asim fighting. Paras called her fat and unattractive. Bhau couldn’t control his anger and pushed Paras. Showters probably didn’t like Bhau’s behavior and gave him 63% Yes Showts.

PARAS GETS NO SHOWTS GALORE, BUT KHESARI AND MAHIRA ARE STILL THE KING AND QUEEN OF NO

Showters continue to dislike Khesari’s “no show” in the BB House. They gave him 31% Yes Showts once again making him #1 with most No Showts.

Mahira and Paras have planned a new strategy to play the game and are supporting Sid. Mahira is trying to make a connection with Sid. Showters are negative about Mahira’s new plan. They gave her 37% Yes Showts.

It’s the first time that Paras has received the third lowest ShowtCounts. During last night’s Captaincy nominations, Paras got into an argument with Himanshi about Sid/Asim fighting. Himanshi was supporting Asim. Enraged, Paras criticized her looks. Showters gave him just 43% Yes Showts.

Will Bhau’s ShowtCounts recover on Day 53? Who will be made Captain: Himanshi, Bhau or Sid? Can’t wait to find out? Stay tuned and keep Showting!