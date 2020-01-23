Asim is the Lion in the Bigg Boss house

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most successful shows on television these days and because of its growing popularity, it has got a five-week extension. All the contestants in the Bigg Boss house have made their name by now and have a good fan following outside the house.

Now of the most famous contestant after Siddarth Shukla is Asim Riyaz. The supermodel boy has become a household name and as a massive fan following. Asim is a hot favourite topic on social media and keeps trending on Twitter.

The young model has a massive fan following and as the days are passing by Asim’s fan following is just increasing. He is gaining a lot of popularity and the audience are speculating him to be the winner of the show.

Asim has a lot of fans and they keep posting some or the other thing for the young lad and they showed a lot of love on him.

Asim has a lot of female fans who really love him, and are crazy for him, now the fans feel that Asim is playing the game all alone and he is standing and playing the game all alone like a Lion.

They also said that Asim is the real hero of this season, and there is no doubt that he will be winning this season. Post his fight with Siddarth the young lad has been playing by himself and the fans are loving this new Asim.