#AsimForTheWin breaks all records!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Feb 2020 02:41 PM

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz Choudhary, who is known as poster boy of the BB house, is also one of the most popular and talked about contestants outside the house. He has been ruling social platforms continuously for 2 days, with more than 15 million tweets for #AsimForTheWin. Sometimes angry and sometimes cute, Asim is going quite strong in the game.

The Kashmiri boy has always given his best in the show. Whether it is friendship, love, or completing the task, he fights like a warrior.

Asim's team has posted a small video of his that captures a few moments from the first day of his journey in the house. They have captioned it, 'Be the warrior you are Asim! His journey is nothing less than a battle and yes with every passing second, he is showing his worth and definitely very close to winning the battle!#AsimForTheWin'.

Have a look below, and tell us what you think.

