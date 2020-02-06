Asim's fans accuse Sidharth Shukla's fans of playing 'dirty'

MUMBAI: The Bigg Boss 13 mall task is scheduled to take place in some hours; however, fans have already gathered in huge numbers. The task, which is slated to happen at Goregaon’s Oberoi mall, is filled with Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai fans, as these three members of the elite club have got the opportunity of meeting their admirers live.

Well, it’s a known fact that Asim and Sidharth fans don’t get along with each other on social media and if the online videos are anything to go by, their rivalry has now reached in person.

A viral clip shared a fan account sees a bunch of Asim Riaz fans sharing their ordeal and they are accusing Sidharth Shukla fans for the same.

They reveal how the mall officials have been specifically coming to them, tearing/snatching their posters and asking them to evacuate the mall, as there’s no task happening.

As per those fans, it’s a conspiracy so that Asim doesn’t get a lot of support and votes. They also stated how the security is circulating fake pamphlets of Asim Riaz’s tweet that says that there’s no task. They blame Sidharth Shukla fans for this.

This is Shocking #Shukla PR team has Bribed some Police Officials with the help of @OberoiMall officials and are Toaring #AsimFans poster and mishandling them pic.twitter.com/vE2GKG4Dil — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) February 6, 2020

( SOURCE : SPOTBOYE.COM)