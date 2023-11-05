Asit Kumarr Modi finally breaks his silence on the controversy tiff with Jennifer Mistry

MUMBAI :The ace producer Asit Kumarr Modi of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah finally reacts to the on going fight with Jennifer Mistry

Asit said “She lacked basic discipline on the set and was not focusing on her work. We regularly had to complain to the production head about her behaviour. On her last day she was abusive in front of the whole unit and left the set without finishing her shoot. “ said the direction team of Harshad Joshi , Rushi Dave and Arman about Jennifer Mistry.

"She regularly misbehaved on the show with the entire team. While moving out from the shoot, she rashly drove her car out at very high speed not caring for people in her way. She even damaged the set property. We had to terminate her contract because of her bad behaviour and indiscipline during the shoot . During this incident Asit ji was in USA. She is now trying to defame us and the show by making baseless allegations. We have already filed our complaint against these baseless allegations with the concerned authorities." says Project Head Sohil Ramani and Jatin Bajaj

“We will take legal action as she is trying to defame me and the show both. Since we terminated her services , she is making these baseless allegations .”says Asit Kumarr Modi.

