Asit Modi confirms Disha Vakani return as Dayaben in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’

MUMBAI: For all Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fan, there is a big news that will make everyone happy as our original Dayaben is making a comeback on the show.

Disha Vakani, who essayed the character of the immensely popular Dayaben in the show, is likely to make a comeback!

After going on maternity leave in 2017, the actress was away from the show to spend time with her daughter. Since the beginning of this year, there have been speculations about Disha quitting the show. This was followed by reports that Ami Trivedi, and then Vibhoutee Sharma, likely to replace Disha as Dayaben. But finally, it looks like Disha is all set to make a comeback.

During his trip to Gujarat for the shoot of a Gandhi Jayanti special episode, the show’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi shared with Times Of India, “We are positive that Disha will make a comeback on the show as Daya. It might take a month’s time. Time and again, we have been asking her to be back on the show. However, she wasn’t ready and told us, ‘Meri beti abhi chhoti hai, how can I leave her alone?” But now, she seems to have made up her mind to make a comeback”.

He adds, “Disha and the production house never had any negative conversations in the past. We were always insisting on having her back on the show. We have tried to push the story for two years without Dayaben, but we definitely want her back on the show."

We tried reaching out to Disha Vakani but she wasn’t available for a comment.

We can’t wait for Disha to make a comeback and flaunt her signature line 'Hey Maa...Maataji' as she shows some ‘dandiya’ moves.

(Source: Times of India)