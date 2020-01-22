Asmi's fans fight for him outside: #stopviloenceagainstasim and #justiceforasim trend on social media

MUMBAI: Asim has emerged as one of the most strong contestants in the Bigg Boss house, initially, his game was very weak but the young lad really build his game up and today he is considered as one of the potential winners of Bigg Boss.

These days he is grabbing the headlines for his fights with Siddarth that are taking place in the house, the fights are really getting ugly and out of hands where now Bigg Boss himself as warned the two to be in their limits.

After the past few days that have gone by without too many fights in the house, yesterday created havoc and while it is likely to continue today even when former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan will enter the house, fans have taken to support their favourites as they have picked their sides.

One side you have Siddarth fans trending trend #StopUsingSidharthForTrp, on the other, Asim fans have decided to run two trends simultaneously, one which says #JusticeForAsim and the other, which says #StopUsingViolenceAgainstAsim.

Both Asim and Siddarth fans are fighting it out, as Sidharth fans think that it was Asim who pushed Sidharth first, while Asim fans are of the opinion that Sidharth is the one to be blamed and that there has been multiple occasion when he has hit Asim but no action has been taken yet.

Well, it will be interesting to see what will Salman say on this incident and who’s side will he be on.

Check out the tweets below :

#JusticeForAsim



This Picture himself Speak the whole Story of #bb13



Misleading Promos Telecasted ,opposite of Actual story so that People Will watch episode with Negative image of Asim !



Wake up People !@rahulbhoj007 @BollySpy



RT ! #StopBullyingAsim pic.twitter.com/1XIGeuKm8E — Krutika Rao (@_kritikaRao_) January 21, 2020

