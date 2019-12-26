Assamese fans shower love on Devoleena Bhattacharjee

MUMBAI: Talented actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was recently seen in a special appearance in Choti Sarrdaarni, will be seen in a music video very soon!

Devoleena, who is even today remembered for her stellar performance in Saath Nibhana Saathiya and as a contestant in BB 13, recently made an exit from the reality series owing to medical reasons. The actress is back home and recently took to twitter to chat with her fans.

Recently, Vikas Gupta was the part of the house, as he was playing on behalf of Devoleena, but in yesterday's episode, Vikas had been evicted, which means Devoleena is no longer a part of BB13.

Devoleena shared a great bond with Rashami Desai during her stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house. They bonded like sisters on the show and always stood for each other. Devoleena's romantic angle with Sidharth Shukla was quite liked by fans and even housemates enjoyed their chemistry.

Her Assamese fans shared a picture in which all the old ladies showered their blessing and told that they are missing Devoleena but, they are happy to see Devo chose her health over money.

The actress who is from Assam claims that this video is a treat for her fans in Assam as they have been eagerly waiting for her to do something for them.

