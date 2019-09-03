Associate casting director Sonu Randeep Choudhary turns actor for Contiloe Picturesâ€™ next

MUMBAI: We are back with another update from Contiloe Picturesâ€™ upcoming web-show tentatively titled Black Tornado for ZEE5. It is the first time that acclaimed producer Abhimanya Singh is venturing into the digital medium. The project is based on the 26/11 terror attack that took place in Mumbai in 2008.



TellyChakkar broke the news about talented actors Saqib Salim and Arjan Bajwa being roped in for the series (Read here: Saqib Saleem to play late Indian Army officer Sandeep Unnikrishnan in Contiloe Picturesâ€™ next for ZEE5; Arjan Bajwa bags Contiloe Picturesâ€™ next for ZEE5).



Theatre artist Sonu Randeep Choudhary, who is handling the show as an associate casting director, has turned actor for the show.



Sonu confirmed and shared, 'Since my school days, I have been doing theatre. Acting has always been my first love. I am handling this series as an associate casting director, and by Godâ€™s grace, I got an opportunity to play a pivotal role in the series. I am depicting the character of terrorist Ismail, who was the leader of Ajmal Kasab. Being from Rajasthan and now shooting for this web-show, I am quite happy with my journey and wish to explore more as an actor.'



Hereâ€™s wishing Sonu good luck!