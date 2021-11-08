Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani should return with a remake on TV: Varun Badola

MUMBAI: Off late there is a trend of old hit shows returning with a new season on TV. Shows like Balika Vadhu, Sasural Simar Ka, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Thapki Pyar Ki. Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Bade Acche Lagte Hain and many more have made a comeback with new seasons.

Actor Varun Badola roars with his impeccable performance on-screen. After being part of the industry over two decades now, Varun has etched the hearts of millions with his varied roles.

With the sudden trend of old hit shows returning with a new season on TV namely Balika Vadhu, Sasural Simar Ka, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Thapki Pyar Ki. Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Bade Acche Lagte Hain and many more, we asked Varun if any of his previous show should return with a remake to which is replied, “I think Astitva...Ek Prem Kahan will be a good choice to return with a remake. We don’t find such stories easily on TV. These kinds of shows will do well in today’s times.”

We asked, post Mere Dad Ki Dulhan what kind of roles he is looking for, he replied, “These days it is very hard to get an opportunity to play a role which is unique. After doing Mere Dad Ki Dulhan picking up anything would certainly be out of the question. I have been offered a couple of roles but they are the same run of the mill.”