Astounding! MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni's daughter, Ziva's ASTONISHING school fees at Taurian World School in Ranchi, Guaranteed to amaze you

MUMBAI: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is widely seen as the Indian cricket team's finest captain, serves as an inspiration to millions of people. He is regarded by all cricket enthusiasts as one of the sport's most successful players ever. He has won every trophy under his leadership, including the ICC ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, and other events.

Dhoni is renowned for his quick analysis and smart game plan and admired as Captain Cool. Both the family and the elite cricket player have enormous fan bases. The attractive cricket player wed Sakshi Rawat in 2010, the love of his life, and on February 6, 2015, their daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni came into the world.

Ziva enjoys similar popularity to her father, being among the most sought-after celebrities on social media. Ziva has amassed more than 2.5 million followers on her verified Instagram account, making her a social media phenomenon. Ziva attends one of the well-known schools in Ranchi, the birthplace of MS Dhoni. Let's examine the outrageous tuition costs of this famous child.

Ziva attends the Taurian World School in Ranchi, compared to many famous children who attend the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. It is one of the prestigious residential institutions with a day scholar program. The costs at Taurian World School are comparatively greater than those at other Ranchi schools.

Taurian World School is located on a 65-acre site and was founded in 2008 by London School of Economics alumnus Amit Bajla. Education Today Magazine has selected it as the best boarding school in Ranchi and Jharkhand. The school encourages holistic learning and provides extracurricular activities in addition to academics, such as horseback riding and organic farming.

Taurian World School has a well-established reputation for giving its students practical knowledge through a diversified faculty that includes several international teachers. A child's physical and mental well-being is promoted by the inclusion of sports, swimming, yoga, and other activities.

Also read: INTERESTING! Here’s why MS Dhoni was often teased as a ‘hopeless romantic’ by his friends

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis