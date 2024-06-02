Astounding! MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni's daughter, Ziva's ASTONISHING school fees at Taurian World School in Ranchi, Guaranteed to amaze you

Dhoni is renowned for his quick analysis and smart game plan. Both the family and the elite cricket player have enormous fan bases. The attractive cricket player wed Sakshi Rawat in 2010, the love of his life, and on February 6, 2015, their daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni came into the world.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/06/2024 - 19:52
Dhoni

MUMBAI: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is widely seen as the Indian cricket team's finest captain, serves as an inspiration to millions of people. He is regarded by all cricket enthusiasts as one of the sport's most successful players ever. He has won every trophy under his leadership, including the ICC ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, and other events.

Also read:MC Stan to be seen with cricket legend M.S. Dhoni in an upcoming project; shares pictures with fans!
 

Dhoni is renowned for his quick analysis and smart game plan and admired as Captain Cool. Both the family and the elite cricket player have enormous fan bases. The attractive cricket player wed Sakshi Rawat in 2010, the love of his life, and on February 6, 2015, their daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni came into the world.

Ziva enjoys similar popularity to her father, being among the most sought-after celebrities on social media. Ziva has amassed more than 2.5 million followers on her verified Instagram account, making her a social media phenomenon. Ziva attends one of the well-known schools in Ranchi, the birthplace of MS Dhoni. Let's examine the outrageous tuition costs of this famous child.

Ziva attends the Taurian World School in Ranchi, compared to many famous children who attend the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. It is one of the prestigious residential institutions with a day scholar program. The costs at Taurian World School are comparatively greater than those at other Ranchi schools.

Taurian World School is located on a 65-acre site and was founded in 2008 by London School of Economics alumnus Amit Bajla. Education Today Magazine has selected it as the best boarding school in Ranchi and Jharkhand. The school encourages holistic learning and provides extracurricular activities in addition to academics, such as horseback riding and organic farming.

Taurian World School has a well-established reputation for giving its students practical knowledge through a diversified faculty that includes several international teachers. A child's physical and mental well-being is promoted by the inclusion of sports, swimming, yoga, and other activities.

Also read: INTERESTING! Here’s why MS Dhoni was often teased as a ‘hopeless romantic’ by his friends

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis

MS Dhoni Sakshi Dhoni Ziva Dhoni Cricket Wicket keeper Batsman IPL Ravindra Jadeja Captain films Acting Bollywood Sushant Singh Rajput Disha Patani movie news Hardik Pandya M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/06/2024 - 19:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Hilarious! Check out how this serious scene from Karma Calling turns into comedy in this behind-the-scenes video
MUMBAI: Indeed one of the most loved and followed stars of Indian cinema is Raveena Tandon. It is always a treat to...
Amazing! Nikitin Dheer candidly opens up on his role of Thangabali in Chennai Express; Says 'Something really magical…’
MUMBAI: Nikitin Dheer has over 15 years of experience in the industry. With his roles in films, TV shows, and web...
OMG! Imran Khan reveals he moved out of his lavish Mumbai Bungalow and sold his Ferrari after quitting films
MUMBAI : Actor Imran Khan who once was the chocolate boy of the industry has been MIA. He has been out of the limelight...
Astounding! MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni's daughter, Ziva's ASTONISHING school fees at Taurian World School in Ranchi, Guaranteed to amaze you
MUMBAI: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is widely seen as the Indian cricket team's finest captain, serves as an inspiration...
Dance Plus Pro: Exclusive! Huma Qureshi to grace the upcoming episode
MUMBAI: Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television. The show sees contestants of...
OMG! Bigg Boss Season 17 winner Munawar Faruqui takes a stand for Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav as his fans targeted the latter’s mother
MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has emerged as the winner of this season by receiving the maximum votes from the audience.He...
Recent Stories
Nikitin
Amazing! Nikitin Dheer candidly opens up on his role of Thangabali in Chennai Express; Says 'Something really magical…’
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Huma
Dance Plus Pro: Exclusive! Huma Qureshi to grace the upcoming episode
Munawar
OMG! Bigg Boss Season 17 winner Munawar Faruqui takes a stand for Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav as his fans targeted the latter’s mother
AAMIR SALIM KHAN
Exclusive! Khakee actor Aamir Salim Khan has been roped in for Sony Tv’s Kavya
ABHISHEK KUMAR
Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss Season 17 first runner up Abhihsek Kumar to throw a party today; KhanZaadi and Munawar Faruqi are on the guest list
DANCE PLUS PRO
Dance Plus Pro: What! Is Raghav Juyal back on the show? Read to know more
Doree
Doree: Wow! Check out the 6 upcoming twists and turns in the show!