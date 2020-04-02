Asur actress Ridhi Dogra pens down a note to thank viewers; check

MUMBAI: Ridhi Dogra is one of the most popular actresses. She has been winning hearts for her style statements and acting chops.

Ridhi is known for her performance in the series Asur.

Apart from Ridhi, Asur stars Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka, Vishesh Bansal, Amey Wagh and Gaurav Arora. It is a psychological thriller revolving around a murder mystery. The series released on Voot and have been garnering praises from viewers.

An elated Ridhi recently took to her social media account to share a heartfelt note where she showcased her gratitude about the same. She wrote, “To everyone out there who has appreciated our series - Asur, My heart is full of gratitude for you. I read as many messages as I possibly can and I cannot begin to thank you for the love & word of mouth praise that's been pouring our way.

Thank you also to each of you telling me you loved Nusrat. I am incredibly humbled and smiling ear to ear reading every word for her. She's special and so is the universe of Asur. . In this picture are the two who are responsible for the magic in each frame of every episode. Our director @sen_oni and Cinematographer @bhattacharya.sayak created art right under our very noisy noses with such ease and happy smiles. Cheers to them and the entire crew!

When I first met Oni in @thisishowweding office, I came out thinking of his simplicity and brilliance as a storyteller, which I was so lucky to witness more and more of, throughout our journey. To our audience, Thank you for continuing to being a support and our best reviewer. It doesn't get better than that! And to those that haven't seen it yet, please go watch Asur - Streaming on @vootselect. Love, light and good health to each one of you.”

