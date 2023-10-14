Atal Promo Review! &TV's show promises a memorable journey of India's most powerful leader

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/14/2023 - 12:26
Atal

MUMBAI: Television has a variety of content to offer to the viewers these days.

The makers are exploring different genres to make sure they keep the viewers engaged to the screens. 

From comedy, drama, historical and mythological shows, show makers are also keen on exploring shows based on real life stories about our greatest leaders. 

The promo gives a short glimpse of how Atal Bihari Vajpayee proved to be a promising leader who ran the country.

Take a look:

The makers have gone the extra mile to make the show a visual extravaganza for the viewers. 

Atal Bihari Vajpayee served three terms as the 10th Prime Minister of India, first for a term of 13 days in 1996, then for a period of 13 months from 1998 to 1999, followed by a full term from 1999 to 2004.

There are several fans of Atal who have admired him for his journey. 

It will surely be a treat for the diehard admirers of Atal Bihari as they watch his journey as the leader on small screens. 

How excited are you for Atal? Tell us in the comments. 

