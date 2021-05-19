Athar Siddiqui: I doubt I will get the chance to play a positive role

MUMBAI: Actor Athar Siddiqui, who plays the antagonist in the television show "Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2", says he enjoys his onscreen bad boy image. However, he wants to "shock" the audience with a positive character.

"I doubt I will get a chance to act in a positive role. Casting directors always call me for a negative one. But I am waiting for the opportunity to play a good boy and shock the audience," he says.

On his part, the actor says he always makes sure his roles are integral to the story.

"After playing so many negative roles on TV, the audience assumes that I am playing a dark character and I enjoy my onscreen bad boy image. I choose to play strong characters rather than being just part of the show. I don't mind joining the drama for short tracks, but I just make sure till the time I'm part of the show, I rule the screen," he says.

Athar is known for featuring in shows like "Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi" and "Parvarrish: Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi".

SOURCE : IANS