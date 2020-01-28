With Audible Suno’s Spot Dada, witness your favorite Marathi talent coming together

MUMBAI: Spot Dada is a fictional series with 10-episodes available only on Audible Suno. This is a story of an ordinary man who started as a spot boy and went on to become the wise old banyan tree on some of Bollywood’s most iconic sets. Each episode is recited by Industry’s most renowned actors Neena Kulkarni, Swanand Kirkire and Rajeshwari Sachdev.



Commenting on the show and their experiences, Neena Kulkrani said, “Spot Dada was a unique and beautiful experience! We are all so used to the visual medium...Here we were, all the actors in the recording room, bringing to life, characters, just through our voices! The format is great, it brings alive the power of storytelling by encouraging listeners to spark their imaginations. Audible Suno lets you explore a completely different format as an artist and this is one experiment I have really enjoyed!"

Swanand Kirkire said, “Conveying all my emotions through only audio was a challenging but exciting experience! I really like the idea of listeners having to use their imagination to picturize the story of Spot Dada – because actually,” kahani dekhi nahi, suni jaati hai!” ! it was great to work with some of India’s most celebrated talent like Neena Ji and Rajeshwari too and I’m delighted with the response and love we and the show has received from our fans”



Rajeshwari Sachdev said, “When I read the script of Spot Dada, I got really excited, and at the same time very intrigued as to how the story would come alive on audio. I am so proud of the final outcome, and really glad the listeners are enjoying it so much. I look forward to doing more challenging and exciting projects like this on Audible Suno!”