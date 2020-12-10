Audience + Celebrity Verdict: Bigg Boss 14 – A HIT or FLOP show?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has always managed to enthral the audience across seasons.

Every year, the audience awaits each season and are excited to know as to which celebrities are entering the show. The fights, chaos, brawls and drama is at its peak. The contestants are mudslinging and every time we see that there is scope for some positive change, it only gets worse. However, given the format of the show, it stays true to its promise of being controversial and the audience is loving each piece of gossip it brings.

With the constant fights, the zest to make it to the finale and also keep the viewers entertained, all housemates have put up a great show until now throughout the seasons! The promos of Bigg Boss 14 promised to give a befitting reply to 2020. However, the current season of Bigg Boss makes us wonder if the 14th instalment is a hit or a flop?

Let us take a look at the audience verdict.

Mansi Yadav shares, “The current season looks like the contestants have already planned their strategies and the fights too include usage of too much foul language which wasn’t in the past seasons. Also there is too much of contestants going in and out of the house with the eliminations. Too many twists are spoiling the entire game show.”

Pratik Rathod has a different opinion on the same. He opines, “I thoroughly enjoy watching the show. It is a visual delight and I look forward to which new twist the show will bring. The contestants might have their strategies planned but the show sticks to its unpredictable format which makes it an interesting watch. The drama and emotional quotient that the contestants have is another visual treat.”

A Twitter user Deeti Chatterjee said, " The season was already a flop one. The only person who was entertaining and deserving winner has been made to quit so that they can carry on their Kahani Ghar Ghar ki!! Never ever seen or heard of such a foolish decision."

Another user commented: The anchor looks bored. Absolute lethargy and lack of enthusiasm

Akshay Parekh insisted, "I think each season has a different flavour and in the current one, it is good that the contestants are aware and more vigilant! They are not emotional fools and know their game well!"

There have been many opinions by celebrities as well and one of the famous personalities of television was producer Sandip Sikcand. He took to social media to share: RIP Bigg Boss 14 !! Folded hands nothing can save you.... its OVER ! #BigBoss14 #BB14 #ColorsTV #BiggBoss2020

Yes, reality shows are based on reality of emotions but then who the hell has the right to judge that between a divorce, suicide attempt, kidnapping &molestation - what is more “impactful” !! Disgusting !! Today I agree, TV can go to the lowest shit just to get ratings !! #BB14

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below! (Also Read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/bigg-boss-14-kavita-kaushiks-hilarious-tweet-how-she-will-react-if-asked-about-her)