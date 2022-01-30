AUDIENCE DELIGHT! Fans go all hearts for #MaAn's growing LOVE STORY in StarPlus' Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television right now with TRPs nothing less than 4 on weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so deeply that they couldn't afford to miss even a single episode of the show.

Fans have been in love with Anupamaa and Anuj's love story, they are soo into their story that they catch these little nuances in the show that has been a part of their love journey. As in the beginning when Vanraj had humiliated Anuj and Anupamaa's friendship, she was taken aback and hid in the storeroom shivering, Anuj couldn't hold her to calm her down as he didn't find it right for him to even touch her without her consent. Now, when Anupamaa comes to the office in tears due to Vanraj and her quarrel over Samar and Nandini's relationship, Anuj wipes her tears and consoles her with that right, he holds her hand in the middle of the road, asks her to stay with that right and love and this time Anupamaa doesn't mind it. Indeed this journey has come a long way, we can't wait for the love confession now.

Currently, Malvika tells Anupamaa that she likes Vanraj. She tells her that she doesn't want to become a stepmom of kids who are just two years younger than her but she feels differently for Vanraj. Anuj hears their conversation and is very angry. He asks Anupamaa if she would have told him about Malvika's confession.

