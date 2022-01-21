AUDIENCE DEMAND! After AbhiRa's ICONIC Love Confession; Viewers demand #MaAn's LOVE CONFESSION from the makers

MUMBAI : Rajan Shahi is has been the name behind the blockbuster shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa on StarPlus where Anupamaa is on the top stall of TRPs and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai hits the top 5 shows on television with its intriguing storyline and nail-biting storyline.

Well, now fans have been beyond invested in the top shows like Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, both MaAn and AbhiRa have kept the viewers glued to their screens. We all witnessed the iconic love confession between AbhiRa and we know that Anupamaa loves Anuj but she is waiting for Malvika to settle and then confess her feelings, amid this the fans have now demanded #MaAn's love confession to be as Iconic as AbhiRa's.

