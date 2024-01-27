Audience feels that Shrimad Ramayan is a MUST WATCH; says ‘music elevates every scene’

MUMBAI: Shrimad Ramayan recently went on-air on Sony TV.

The birth of Shri Ram symbolizes the triumph of good over evil and serves as a beacon of light for humanity, inspiring millions with the ideals of virtue, duty, and devotion. Shrimad Ramayan is an ambitious television series that brings to life the timeless epic, the Ramayan, with a deep commitment to authenticity, cultural reverence and a contemporary sensibility. (Also Read: 22nd January, 9 AM to 7.30 PM: Witness the Journey so far of Lord Ram in Shrimad Ramayan)

Well, netizens are smitten with the show and there are some points that they absolutely love and adore about the show.

Here’s what they have to say…

There are some who say that the show is absolutely fantastic. Viewers of the show have opined that there are a lot of dark topics in Ramayan and the show focuses a lot more on the Rakshas’ however, the only weak point according to them is the VFX.

The characters of the show in the likes of Ram, Sita, Shiv, Parvati, Dashrath are doing a great job and the music is also great. Some have said that the music elevates every scene and they absolutely love the way they've done the title track and that they play it in every episode.

Do you have more inputs? Tell us what all do you love about Shrimad Ramayan in the comment section below!

