Audience Perceptive : Netizens compare Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Asim Riaz for being targeted every weekend says "Counseling Archana and lashing out at Priyanka for no reason, seems like Salman Khan is losing the plot"

MUMBAI :The “Shukarvaar Ka Vaar” is one of the most awaited episode of the show as Salman Khan would come and give and insight about the week and how the contestants have performed.

Some would get the praises while another few would get bashed by the host of the show.

During this week the fans witnessed the fight between Archana, Vikas and Shalin where the politician said a lot of nasty things to both of them and also cursed his mother and told Vikas that he wouldn’t become a father.

Owing to this the fans excepted Salman Khan to lash out at Archana and to give her a stern but instead of that he made her understand in a much calmer way and counselled her which was a shock to many.

Instead of pouncing on Archana he pounced on Priyanka as usal and told her that sh was in fault which has confused eeveryone.

The netizens feel that Priyanka is been targeted for no more reason and whatever happens in the house is only because of her and they feel is so unfair.

They are remembering the good old days, where Salman used to lash out at Rubina and Asim for no reason and almost for every weekend.

A smilar pattern is seen with Priyanka and the fans are not liking is and are questioning Salman Khan to why is he doing this and as said that he has completely lost it.

Check out what the netizens had to say :

Nidhi Shah : I fail to understand why Salman Khan targets Priyanka for no more reason and when it’s not even her fault. I excepted him to take the case of Archana but he didn’t and spoke to her with so much calm and the pounced on Priyanka for no more reason, just reminded me of Rubina but guess this would work for Priyanka and she would become the winner of the show.

Karan Khan : Salman for no reason lashes out at Priyanka and I go back to memories when he used to do the same thing with Asim, Rubina and Gauahar and the immese fame they got post that whereas Rubina and Gauahar were declared as the winner of the show. But though we all consider him as of the best host for the show, there are times I feel that he fails when he does such a think of targeting someone for no reason. Archana was in complete fault and he didn’t tell her anything but said things to Priyanka.

Pooja Sharma : For me Priyanka is one of the strongest contestant on the show and she is the one who running the show and in spite of that Salman keeps targeting and making her hear when it isn’t her fault also, this time I feel Salman Khan has lost the plot and he should do his research before he comes on board as a host.

Abhishek Singh : For me Priyanka will be the winner of the show the way Salman Khan has been targeting her when she is not at fault also, like yestersay we all know that Archana was at fault but in spite of that he targeted Priyanka and lashed out at her I think he is demented.=

Well, there is no doubt that Salman keeps targeting Priyanka for no reason but this might help her in the game and she might be declared as the winner of the show.

