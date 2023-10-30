Audience Perceptive : Netizens feel that Anupamaa is going the “Baghban” way says “ The show is showing the exact scenes from the movie Baghban and for sure Anupama is Salman Khan of the serial”

Netizens feel that the current track of Anupama is dramatic and the scenes and storyline is taken from the movie Baghban and they miss the orginal plotline they feel Anupama is Salman Khan of the serial who would be getting Baa and Bapuji to the Kapadia mansion.
Baghban

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and relatable.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

But the USP of the show is the supporting cast who does such a brilliant job that the acting and emotions look so real.

Recently, the track took a U–turn when the character of Samar came to an end and they showed him dead when he was shot in a pub while saving Anuj.

Post that the fans got to see the fight for justice that Anupama and Anuj had to get justice for Samar’s death and finally they won and the culprits were behind the bars.

Suddenly the track is shifted to how Kinjal and Toshu are going to London and leaving the family behind which is troubling Baa and we have seen how she keeps taunting them.

In the new promo of the show we have seen how Bapuji goes and tells Toshu about repairing his specks but he doesn’t have time and ignores it and same with Kinjal.

That’s when Baa and Bapuji decided that they will go and settle down in the village so that no one has to take the responsibility and as they leave for their village Baa would faint and that’s when Anupama will come for the rescue and will tell them that they will stay at the Kapadia mansion.

Post this promo, netizens feel that the show is showing the exact scenes and storyline from the movie Baghban and want to see something realistic.

They feel that the story line should be more powerful as this is something every show and move showcases and that they want a powerful and gripping story line so that the audience would be hooked on to the show and TRP would increase.

Check out what the Netizens had to say about the new track :

Sheena Singh:  I accepted something different to happen but the old same story is back. This thing of children not taking care of parents has been happening in the serial for quite some time and there is nothing different happening.

Karan  Kapoor :  It’ s fine as it was accepted with the behavior of Baa. I could sense that the track is moving towards the Baghban track and nowadays there is no surprise in the story.

Muskan Saren :  The old same thing, why can't a serial come with some original plot? Why always follow movie stories for the same. The exact scene is shown in the movie and there is no doubt that Anupama is essaying the character of Salman Khan from the movie.

Fareen Khan :  It was accepted that the time the track focused on Kinjal and Toshu shifting to London I somewhere guessed this track would come as Baa’s each dialogue indicated to this track that I was not surprised it had to go the movie way.

Esha Kumar :  It’s fine as such dramas work from television but to copy the same scene why? There is a reason why the show is number one but then if there is originality with the track then the TRP will fall down only. The role of Salman Khan is essayed by

Well, it will be interesting to see how this track works from the audience and would the show regain its first spot.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 10/30/2023 - 19:25

