Audience Perceptive! Post Fahmaan Khan’s explosive interview Netizens say; "Sumbul should come out and speak as there are many allegation on her father around social media"

MUMBAI:Sumbul and Fahmaan are one of the most loved on-screen couples and their chemistry in the show Imlie was loved by the audience.

But then, the show took a leap and the two had to bid goodbye to the show. After that, Sumbul entered Bigg Boss and Fahmaan signed up for his new show, Dharampatnii.

The audience adore the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on-screen.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are hardworking and invest their 100 percent into whatever they do.

There have been many rumours doing rounds that there could be something brewing between Fahmaan and Sumbul.

Later, in Bigg Boss, Sumbul revealed to Sajid Khan that she loves Fahmaan, but as a brother. She is not vocal about it as she would like to work with him in future.

There were reports doing the rounds that Fahmaan and Sumbul weren’t getting along and that their friendship had a fallout but when people saw them on “Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull” the news subsided.

But now Fahmaan Khan came out and broke his silence on the friendship not being there.

In the interview he said how she has been influenced by someone who is brainwashing her to not keep the friendship and that he is hurt that he can’t even call her and he misses her as a friend.

He also said that it was his dad somewhere that needs to be blamed for it as he had called him and told that Sumbul cannot do the music video with him and how he felt bad about it, he also apologised to her dad about a photo going viral which was misunderstood by the fans and papps.

Now owing to this interview the audience feel that it’s high time Sumbul comes out and speaks about it and gives her side of clarification as Fahmaan Khan did not only target her but also her father while some have said that if fine he can also have his opinion.

Check out what the audience had to say :

Shreya Singh: The video has come out as a biggest shock for all Fahmaan and Sumbul fans as we did have a doubt that there was a crack in their friendship which was quite evident, but now everything has been cleared, I feel coming in public and talking about her father is not right and she is just 19 and it would be difficult for her to handle things and it’s high time she comes out and speaks and many allegation are made against her father that too on a public platform.

Karan Singh: I feel Fahmaan Khan can have his opinion and he is not telling any lies and manipulating he is just saying the truth and am sure soon Sumbul too would come out and would say something and the fans should wait and her both the sides and then judge who is right and who is wrong.

Pooja Singh : See the fan following that Fahmaan and Sumbul had is mad and crazy and that with this interview many are left heartbroken. It is good that Fahmaan came out and spoke but then coming in public and putting things out is not correct bringing her father into it is not cool whatever the reason be, she is just 19 years it would be difficult for her to handle things.

Naina Jute : Fahmaan shouldn’t have come out in public and given details about their personal life especially about his bond with Sumbul and on top of it, he spoke about his father also and that’s wasn’t right it high time now Sumbul comes and gives her side of story before it too late as the fans would be wanting to know her story.

Kabir Khan : Fahmaan is entitled to his opinion and he has all the right to come out and speak the truth, but then one needs to understand she is just 19 and too young to understand and deal with all this and however her father is dragging him into it not so cool, I think now everyone will be waiting for Sumbul’s reply and seeing what she has to say.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans are disappointed and are left heartbroken as the friendship has broken forever.

