AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Abhimanyu and Akshara head for DIVORCE in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, netizens predict ABHIRA 2.0 version post their separation

Looks like Abhira's divorce will definitely bring a new twist to the story. The ardent viewers are expecting AbhiRa 2.0 post-divorce. 

MUMBAI :Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set for a high-voltage drama in the upcoming track.

The makers have showcased crucial episodes which witnessed Abhimanyu and Akshara's major confrontation scene.

And now that the entire truth is out, Akshara was hopeful that things will sort out between her and Abhi.

However, Akshara's sacrifice to save Abhi's life backfired on her.

The blame game has started and Abhimanyu is not ready to forgive Akshara at any cost.

The couple is now heading for divorce. Several clips of this heartbreaking track are surfacing on social media leaving the viewers and the ardent fans of AbhiRa upset.

The viewers are having mixed reactions to AbhiRa's divorce.

Take a look:

 

Well, looks like Abhira's divorce will definitely bring a new twist to the story.

Also, many viewers are expecting AbhiRa 2.0 post-divorce.

There might be drastic changes in Abhimanyu and Akshara's characters.

How excited are you for the upcoming track? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

