AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Abhimanyu and Akshara head for DIVORCE in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, netizens predict ABHIRA 2.0 version post their separation

MUMBAI :Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set for a high-voltage drama in the upcoming track.

The makers have showcased crucial episodes which witnessed Abhimanyu and Akshara's major confrontation scene.

And now that the entire truth is out, Akshara was hopeful that things will sort out between her and Abhi.

However, Akshara's sacrifice to save Abhi's life backfired on her.

The blame game has started and Abhimanyu is not ready to forgive Akshara at any cost.

The couple is now heading for divorce. Several clips of this heartbreaking track are surfacing on social media leaving the viewers and the ardent fans of AbhiRa upset.

The viewers are having mixed reactions to AbhiRa's divorce.

Take a look:

"Ishaq ke do rang hain,

Apne Apne dhang hain"

Oh How beautifully these two lines described their love for eachother!#yrkkh #Abhira pic.twitter.com/8eYKCFdySE — Kashish. (@kashishhh77) September 27, 2022

Heartbreaking precap!

Akshara signs the divorce papers and says it’s a new beginning for Akshara Goenka where she will find everything she lost including her identity! Now they are taking it too far!#yrkkh #Abhira pic.twitter.com/UQOMREKRXf — Arya Fay (@Arya7Fay) September 27, 2022

U all AK didnt sign d divorce frst..It's Abhi acc to promo.

She made a dcsn AFTER signing it that she vl now focus on her career,on hr ownself.Whats wrong in tht

U guys twist it to suit ur perspectives#yrkkh #AbhiRa. — Shaanvii (@Shaanvii_) September 27, 2022

Sacrifice aur tyaag ye words 2 din mein itni baar sun liye hai ki ab inse nafrat ho gayi hai. Itni ki I don't want any such tracks in any of HC's future shows. Ek baar usse villain bana do chalega #yrkkh #HarshadChopda #AbhiRa #AbhimanyuBirla — Parul Narang (ML biased ) (@narang_parul) September 27, 2022

Well, looks like Abhira's divorce will definitely bring a new twist to the story.

Also, many viewers are expecting AbhiRa 2.0 post-divorce.

There might be drastic changes in Abhimanyu and Akshara's characters.

How excited are you for the upcoming track? Tell us in the comments.

