Audience Perspective: Abhinav has had a very deep impact on Akshara’s storyline and on AbhiRa’s journey!

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting every day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi.

The upcoming track is going to be power-packed, filled with surprises and a level of emotion that the audience has never felt before.

The audiences have been in love with AbhiRa aka Akshara and ABhimanyu's on-screen jodi.

Apart from that, Akshara's on-screen pairing with Jay Soni aka Abhinav Sharma also received a great response from the fans.

Well, we all know that Rajan Shahi is not only known for his amazing storyline in the show but his shows are also a visual treat for the viewers.

Jay’s performance in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, as Abhinav has been loved by fans but recently we gave you the breaking news that Abhinav’s character will die in the show and Jay will be making his exit.

But with Abhinav making his exit from the story, we can’t help but tip our hat to the character and the kind of changes he brought about. Abhinav was and is very essential to the changes in Akshara and the kind of happiness she experienced after being left alone and embarking on a solo journey, not only was he there constantly to support her, but he always supported her no matter what and we can’t forget, the bond between him and Abhir.

As crucial Abhinav’s entrance was in shapong up Akshara’s next steps, his exit will prove to be of equal importance.

The makers have brought in a character of significance, which has not only impacted Akshara’s character but also AbhiRa’s journey.

A fan posted a video, that kind of expressed their emotions of Akshav’s journey.

Check it out:

The audience has there own versions of reactions to Abhinav and Akshara’s story.

Fans will definitely miss Abhinav on the show and it will be interesting to see what new turn the show takes.

