Audience Perspective: AbhiRA continues to be the USP of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, fans prove it with their latest Trend 'AbhiRA till Infinity'!

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda as the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi.

The main USP of the show is AbhiRa and fans have showered a lot of love on Harshad and Pranali.

'AbhiRa' is loved by fans and is always trending. The latest trend in the realm of what is AbhiRa fandom is AbhiRa till Infinity which has crossed over 133k tweets at the time of writing this article.

There have been TV couples and TV ships, that have created a name for themselves or have become stronger than the show itself. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata is a show that has been on-air for so long that it has become synonymous with Indian TV and is a masterclass is keeping audiences entertained through the ages.

AbhiRa started the foundation of love between the titular characters Abhimanyu and Akshara, but AbhiRa has been able to crack the code to become a vowers delight and the level of dedication these AbhiRa fandoms have is something very interesting to watch.

This Fandom hopes that AbhiRa will reunite despite the leaps, despite the hurdles and at the end of the day AbhiRa is endgame.

Even though the show brings in great characters like Abhinav and focuses on the story of Arohi's journey of grief, love, and heartbreak well. At the end of the day, all these are add-ons to the story of AbhiRa and fans have proved that no matter what AbhiRa is still Infinity for them and because of them.

Check out some of the best reaction from the Twitterverse here:

Awww you guysss



ABHIRA TILL INFINITY for real

Big hug to u all who made this huge



The timeline is Abhiralicious as it should be



Tags: #AbhiRa #yrkkh #PranaliRathod #HarshadChopda pic.twitter.com/f0RQl4Qpyg — SABINA (AbhiRa Forever..a trip down memory lane) (@OyeHoyeAbhira) May 31, 2023

pov: Main Tera ftw



AbhiRa r endgame no matter wt.

By this ending my last tweet on dis trend. thanks to all for participating in dis it became huge cz of us allthank u once again yes pls hype abhira dnt fight stay united

ABHIRA TILL INFINITY #yrkkh #AbhiRa #Harshali pic.twitter.com/ACjBPKMy0u — abhirayrkkh( AbhiRa 'THE IDIOTS') (@genextharshali) May 31, 2023

Proud, Happy, Overwhelmed ...

thank you everyone

ABHIRA TILL INFINITY pic.twitter.com/P2PvA53tu0 — (@genext_luv) May 31, 2023

Dastaan jo likkhu apni,

Pannay rang jayenge reshmi

Good gold days



Ps:130k tweets...#AbhiRa and their fd are insane!The way they are loved...MashaAllah

ABHIRA TILL INFINITY #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/Fel749cgIh — Sadia (@sadia_takiya01) May 31, 2023

The love that fans have for AbhiRA is unmatched and their reunion in the show when it happens will be a memorable moment for the fans.

