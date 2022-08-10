Audience Perspective: AbhiRA continues to be the USP of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, fans prove it with their latest Trend 'AbhiRA till Infinity'!

The latest trend in the realm of what is AbhiRa fandom is AbhiRa till Infinity which has crossed over 133k tweets at the time of writing this article.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Wed, 05/31/2023 - 17:18
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda as the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi. 

The main USP of the show is AbhiRa and fans have showered a lot of love on Harshad and Pranali.

ALSO  READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Emotional! Abhimanyu’s heart melts seeing Akshara’s struggle for Abhir

'AbhiRa' is loved by fans and is always trending. The latest trend in the realm of what is AbhiRa fandom is AbhiRa till Infinity which has crossed over 133k tweets at the time of writing this article. 

There have been TV couples and TV ships, that have created a name for themselves or have become stronger than the show itself. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata is a show that has been on-air for so long that it has become synonymous with Indian TV and is a masterclass is keeping audiences entertained through the ages. 

AbhiRa started the foundation of love between the titular characters Abhimanyu and Akshara, but AbhiRa has been able to crack the code to become a vowers delight and the level of dedication these AbhiRa fandoms have is something very interesting to watch.

This Fandom hopes that AbhiRa will reunite despite the leaps, despite the hurdles and at the end of the day AbhiRa is endgame. 

Even though the show brings in great characters like Abhinav and focuses on the story of Arohi's journey of grief, love, and heartbreak well. At the end of the day, all these are add-ons to the story of AbhiRa and fans have proved that no matter what AbhiRa is still Infinity for them and because of them.

Check out some of the best reaction from the Twitterverse here:

The love that fans have for AbhiRA is unmatched and their reunion in the show when it happens will be a memorable moment for the fans.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: MUST READ! Is Pranali Rathod aka Akshara following Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Harshad Chopda's footsteps?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Akshara Abhimanyu AbhiRa Maya Pranali Rathod Harshad Chopda Star Plus Kairav Aarohi Neil Manjari Tellychakkar hera mishra Rajan Shahi Directors Kut Jay Soni AkshNav Shareyansh Kaurav
Like
1
Love
2
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Wed, 05/31/2023 - 17:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Have a look at the shows based on the friendship, which will remind you of your gang
MUMBAI: Over the time with the rise in consumption of content we can see some great projects have been on ott platform...
Kya Baat Hai! Abdu Rozik begins his training for his next reality show “ Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13”
MUMBAI :Abdu Rozik rose to fame with his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16, where he was considered one of...
Audience Perspective: AbhiRA continues to be the USP of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, fans prove it with their latest Trend 'AbhiRA till Infinity'!
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Akshay Oberoi to join Shriya Pilgaonkar in season 2 of the critically acclaimed web series The Broken News
MUMBAI:Akshay Oberoi has grabbed his next big digital project. Akshay Oberoi will soon join the cast of news drama...
Exclusive! Amey Wagh on fans’ asking about when Asur 2 will come, “I was tired of that question"
MUMBAI:Amey Wagh is one of the most popular names in the Marathi film industry. With his performance in movies and OTT...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Truth Time! Shivendra wants Surilii to tell the truth, will Dia accept it?
MUMBAI: Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Recent Stories
Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma
Exciting! Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma all set to reunite for Commando 4
Latest Video
Related Stories
nuj resolve their misunderstandings
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans predict more problems and high-voltage drama ahead after Anupama-Anuj resolve their misunderstandings
LAST Instagram reel that they made together
WHAT! This was Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin co-stars Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh's LAST Instagram reel that they made together
still follows Ayesha
SURPRISING! Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma unfollow each other on Instagram, Neil Bhatt still follows Ayesha
Pranali
MUST READ! Is Pranali Rathod aka Akshara following Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Harshad Chopda's footsteps?
Rohan Mehra and Uorfi Javed collaborate for this special project
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Rohan Mehra and Uorfi Javed collaborate for this special project
Aishwarya Sharma's exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans feel a lack of drama after Aishwarya Sharma's exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin