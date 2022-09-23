AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! AbhiRa LAUDED for their excellent performance during the confrontation scene but Pranali Rathod stole everyone's heart

This is not the first time when Akshara and Abhimanyu have been lauded for their excellent performance. The viewers have always loved them on-screen as a jodi and also as performers. 

MUMBAI: Star Plus'popular drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set for a high-voltage drama in the upcoming track. 

The makers have showcased crucial episodes which saw Abhimanyu and Akshara's major confrontation seen. 

Akshara thought that things might sort out between her and Abhimanyu but that didn't happen. 

Abhimanyu called the media and exposed Kairav. He also blamed Kairav for his sister Anisha's death and got him arrested. 

Things have become extremely complicated for Akshara now. 

This was quite a heartbreaking scene as Akshara's dreams came crashing down. 

The episode was filled with lots of drama and it also saw Akshara and Abhimanyu's best performances. 

Twitter is filled with various clips from the scene where they are lauding Pranali Rathod for her amazing performance. 

Take a look:

The upcoming track will see totally different sides of Akshara and Abhimanyu. 

How excited are you about it? Tell us in the comments.

Harshad Chopda and Pranali have become household names for their characters Abhimanyu and Akshara in the show. 

The fresh new pairing has worked wonders for the viewers and they are simply in love with their magical chemistry. 

Pranali and Harshad are doing total justice to their roles just like Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi brilliantly portrayed Kartik and Naira. 

