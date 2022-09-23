AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! AbhiRa LAUDED for their excellent performance during the confrontation scene but Pranali Rathod stole everyone's heart

MUMBAI: Star Plus'popular drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set for a high-voltage drama in the upcoming track.

The makers have showcased crucial episodes which saw Abhimanyu and Akshara's major confrontation seen.

Akshara thought that things might sort out between her and Abhimanyu but that didn't happen.

Abhimanyu called the media and exposed Kairav. He also blamed Kairav for his sister Anisha's death and got him arrested.

Things have become extremely complicated for Akshara now.

This was quite a heartbreaking scene as Akshara's dreams came crashing down.

The episode was filled with lots of drama and it also saw Akshara and Abhimanyu's best performances.

Twitter is filled with various clips from the scene where they are lauding Pranali Rathod for her amazing performance.

Take a look:

Abhimanyu believed Akshara again and went back to look for evidence. It’s not his fault they were stolen. Everyone forgot that he hurt his hand saving Akshu. While praising her for the sacrifice & blaming him, one must not forget what he did for her#HarshadChopda #AbhiRa#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/ZaHdQG1nfg —(@MMargaritaM5) September 23, 2022

Abhi shut up

As he should come on Akshu now drag all of them#Yrkkh #AksharaBirla #Pranalirathod pic.twitter.com/BxO5o4afvM — .. (@lsecretkeeper) September 22, 2022

Precap for tomorrow

As expected Akshu sings for Manjari, Abhi comes there and asks her to leave!DDP not ending soon! #yrkkh #Abhira pic.twitter.com/TfOdBMWLz2 — Arya Fay (@Arya7Fay) September 23, 2022

Yes, we know that its wasnt safe to leave evidence in #AbhiRa room knowing Mahima. But why will Akshu think so?



Isnt it HER HOME, THEIR ROOM, which should've been the safest place.



She isn't Dumb!️



N #PranaliRathod nailed the whole confrontation scene. #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/caNMHyZWWZ — Rags_AbhiRaXHcPr (@Ragini2011) September 23, 2022

This is not the first time that Akshara and Abhimanyu have been lauded for their excellent performance.

The viewers have always loved them on-screen as a jodi and also as performers.

The upcoming track will see totally different sides of Akshara and Abhimanyu.

How excited are you about it? Tell us in the comments.

Harshad Chopda and Pranali have become household names for their characters Abhimanyu and Akshara in the show.

The fresh new pairing has worked wonders for the viewers and they are simply in love with their magical chemistry.

Pranali and Harshad are doing total justice to their roles just like Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi brilliantly portrayed Kartik and Naira.

