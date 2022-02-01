AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Is Aditya in Imlie becoming the next VANRAJ SHAH?

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The leads of the show, Sumbul, Manasvi, Mayuri and Fahmaan, are loved as an on-screen couple and have a good fan following. Their characters have become household names.

Aditya's character has turned quite negative towards Imlie post-Aryan's inclination towards her. He often passes casteist comments on Imlie about her character and her friendship with Aryan, he is somewhere getting jealous about it and isn't ready to accept that Imlie is trying to move on.

The fans saw a major similarity in Aditya and Vanraj's characters in the show here's what they had to share:

Chetna Mishra: Just as how initially Vanraj had an issue with Anupama's career and Anuj's friendship, the same way we are seeing Aditya feeling jealous about Imlie's booming career.

Neetu Gohil: Aditya is also passing cheap comments on Imlie's character just as Vanraj did when Anupamaa moved on from his pathetic behaviour and shattered marriage.

Niharika Maru: We are seeing a complete replica of Vanraj in Aditya's current behaviour, that day isn't far just like Anupamaa, even Imlie would be questioned upon her character in the show for being close to Aryan.

In the upcoming episode, Aparna and the entire Tripathi family will welcome Aditya and they would be so happy to see him hale and hearty. The entire family would thank Imlie for bringing everyone safely back home and will praise her bravery. Aparna tells Imlie that she had full faith that she will bring back Aditya and nothing will happen to him as she knows the power of Imlie. She will tell the Tripathi family that she knows she is the daughter of the house and she would keep coming out here no matter what. Malini would be upset seeing the Tripathi and Imlie’s reunion but now she cannot say anything.

