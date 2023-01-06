AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! After Aishwarya Sharma aka Paakhi's exit, viewers want a JUSTIFIED sit of Sai, Virat and Satya from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Every actor puts in a lot of effort to make their characters worth remembering, so, they deserve a justified end when they make an exit from the show.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/01/2023 - 12:47
Aishwarya Sharma

MUMBAI: Star Plus' drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most-watched shows on small screens. 

The daily soap stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Harshad Arora in the lead roles. 

Earlier, Aishwarya Sharma was also seen in a pivotal role of Paakhi in the show. 

However, the actress recently made an exit which came as a huge shocker for fans. 

The actress became a household name for her character. 

Well, the makers showed that Paakhi left the Chavan house without informing anyone and also signed the divorce papers.

Virat and the entire family are trying to find her but they failed to do so. 

Well, the ardent viewers of the show and the admirers of Paakhi felt that her exit from the show was not justified. 

Fans feel that the makers could have given a better end to Paakhi's character.

However, Paakhi's chapter is over in the show. 

But now, the show is again going to witness a generation leap and Ayesha, Harshad and Neil are all set to make an exit to make way for the new cast. 

While the viewers are heartbroken by the soon exit from the show, they also have certain expectations from the makers. 

Jinal Solanki says, "I want to see Sai, Virat and Satya's justified exit from the storyline and not like what they showed for Paakhi."

Twinkle Bhatia says, "Sai, Virat and Satya are very important characters, it will be unfair if they just randomly vanish from the story just because the show is taking a leap."

Preeti Shukla says, "SaiRat and SaiSa are extremely loved by me. But their story deserves a proper and logical ending."

Priyanka Gandhi says, "It is said that my favourite on-screen jodi is no more going to be seen in the show. I'll truly miss them."

Well, fans are certainly right as every actor puts in a lot of effort to make their characters worth remembering, so, they deserve a justified end when they make an exit from the show. 

