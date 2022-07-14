AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! After Akasa in Bigg Boss 15, Pratik Sehajpal finds a new lady luck in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

Some of the contestants this season are Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair and Pratik Sehajpal

Talking about Pratik Sehajpal, after his stint in 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Bigg Boss 15', he has become a popular face.

But there’s something very interesting that was mentioned by Nishant Bhat. He had mentioned that Pratik Sehajpal always has lady luck in every reality that he participates in. In Bigg Boss 15, there were rumours about Pratik Sehajpal and Akasa whereas Pratik and Akasa’s take on the rumour was that they can never date each other and will always be good friends.

Now the followers of Pratik have taken this into observation and they believe that Pratik’s new lady luck is Chetna Pande. Even though they were not on good terms in their previous show Ace Of Space, they seem to have sorted out their issues. Chetna and Pratik are seen being very good friends as they have successfully done a task together and also motivate each other all the time.

Shweta Pingle - I am rooting for Pratik and Chetna as it seems they seem so cute supporting each other and their story just seems so perfect where first they weren’t good with each other and now they are doing stunts together.

Namrata Das - I don’t care how good Chetna and Pratik look together, the chemistry between Akasa and Pratik was just perfect.

Ritvika Khanna - Chetna Pande looks really cute with Pratik and I feel they are really meant to be together. They have a very good understanding and that goes a long way in any relationship.

Priya Shashtri – Pratik and Chetan’s stunt was really good. I feel they can have something between them as they look really good together. I hope Pratik doesn’t go out with someone else while being on the show.

What do you think is going on between Pratik Sehajpal and Chetna Pande?

Do you think there’s something brewing between them?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates adn gossip.