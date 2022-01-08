AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! After several failures of big-budget films with superstars, is Karan Johar's DHARMA PRODUCTIONS relying on TV actors for success of his movies?

MUMBAI :Bollywood is one such industry across the globe which produces maximum movies every year.

From small budget films starring new actors to big-budget films with superstars of the Hindi cinema, a lot of movies are released every year.

Well, the fate of any movie is only decided once it releases in the theatres.

Box office numbers play a pivotal role in declaring if the movie is hit or a flop.

Also, an actor's career is highly dependent on this.

The year 2022 has been full of ups and downs for Bollywood.

Small budget films have progressed exceedingly well on the ticket window while the big banner films with mega stars have proved to be a huge dud.

Bachchan Pandey, Shamshera, Dhakad, Nikamma, Samrat Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Heropanti 2, Jersey, and the list goes on which badly bombed at the box-office.

Meanwhile, movies like Bhool Bhulaiya 2, The Kashmir Files, RRR, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, are some of the movies which did quite well at the box-office.

It was highly disappointing to see that such big banner movies where the makers had spent crores of rupees and actors who charged a huge amount based on their stardom did not create magic on-screen.

And now, it seems the makers are trying to play it safe in their future projects.

We all know that a lot of television actors and social media personalities are all set to be a part of big budget movies.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions who is known for giving chances to star kids and some actors is now playing it extremely safe with their choices of actors.

While TV actors are often looked down upon and producers never feel it right to take them as they are too much exposed faces, they are now relying on them for the success of their movies.

KJo seems to have diverted his attention to a lot of television actors and is giving chances to them in his movies.

Maniesh Paul played a pivotal role in Jugjugg Jeeyo, Mouni Roy who is a top TV diva will be seen playing the main antagonist in Brahmastra.

Recently, Shraddha Arya and Arjun Bijlani were roped in for playing pivotal roles in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is all set to collaborate with KJo's Dharma Productions.

TV actor Laksh Lalwani is all set for his big Bollywood debut with Bedhadak opposite newbie Shanaya Kapoor and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada.

Varun Sood was also seen in a blink and miss appearance in Jugjugg Jeeyo.

Television actors have a wider reach as they are constantly witnessed in the shows by the viewers which is why makers are nowadays keen on considering them for the movies.

Well, we hope that Karan's formula of roping in TV shows for his movies prove to be successful and his movies work wonders on the ticket window.

