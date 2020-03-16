AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! After Shubham and Shivina, Priya should teach a good lesson to Nandini in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most popular drama series on the small screens.

The previous episodes saw how Priya made a big scene during Shivina's Chooda ceremony.

When Nandini asked Priya to participate in the ritual, she clearly refused.

This took everyone by surprise as no one expected Priya to do this.

Furthermore, Ram also questioned Priya for the same and she revealed how Shivina and Shubham refer to him as 'Sautela' every time, which makes her their step sister-in-law. That's why she can't perform the ritual.

Priya's trick worked and Shubham-Shivina immediately realized their mistakes.

They apologized to him and everything was sorted.

While Ram and everyone else was happy, Nandini didn't seem to like this.

She could feel how Priya is now stepping up for Ram and this way, he will get closer to Priya.

The ardent viewers enjoyed this track but now, they want Priya to do one more thing.

Sheena Sahay says, "I really want Priya to now teach a lesson to Nandini because she deserves it."

Monika Khanna says, "Priya chose a great way to make Shivina and Shubham realize their mistake. But she will now have to find even a greater way to make Nandini realize the value of Ram in her life."

Pinky Joshi says, "Nandini is not someone who will easily be controlled. Priya will have to take lots of effort to teach her a lesson."

Harini Iyer says, "I think like Ram, Priya is also not completely aware of Nandini's evil intentions towards Ram, she will first have to see her real face and then accordingly do something to expose her."

Will Priya be successful in making Ram's family realize his worth? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

