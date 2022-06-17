AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! After Vedika's SMASHING entry, will Shashi also return to create troubles for Ram in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?

MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has witnessed so many twists and turns in the story.

The show recently witnessed a 5 year leap which changed the entire narrative.

The viewers got to see so many different shades of the characters and many more new entries are all set to be seen in the upcoming episodes.

A few characters were missing from the show will also be seen making a comeback.

We all know that Vedika had made an exit from Ram's life after seeing that even Nandini had stopped supporting her.

Vedika had gone to rehab and Ram continued to live a happy life with Priya.

But now that Priya is no more a part of Ram's life, the leap has witnessed Vedika's smashing return.

Vedika is once again all set to take control over Ram's life as she always wanted that.

While it was Nandini who kicked Vedika out of Ram's life, it is her only this time to bring Vedika back.

Well, now, the ardent viewers are now eagerly waiting to see one more important character of the show to soon make a comeback and create more drama.

It is none other than Shashi Babbar aka Vineet Kumar Chaudhary.

Shashi is seen out and out negative and we have also witnessed how he had made Ram's life a living hell.

Priya Singh says, ''If Vedika has the power to take control over Ram's life, Shashi's entry can create a Tsunami in everyone's life once he returns.''

Akriti Sahay says, ''Shashi has always been back with a major dhamaka and I can't wait to see his return which will only spice up the drama.''

Mrinal Desai says, ''I want Shashi to teach Vedika a nice lesson. Ram will definitely face problems, but Vedika is no less and she deserves it.''

Krina Trivedi says, ''If Shashi returns, I can only imagine what problems Nandini will face as he won't even spare her.''

Well, the viewers seem very excited for Shashi re-entry in the show.

How excited are you? Tell us in the comments.

